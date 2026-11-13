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US university students tell surveillance cameras to Flock off
4 days ago
Angela Nguyen, a senior at Stanford University, has been on a mission to make sure her school doesn't use automated license plate readers, like those made by Flock Safety, for mass surveillance. The 21-year-old computer science major helped collect hundreds of signatures earlier this year from students, faculty, alumni and residents to demand that Stanford drop its current Flock contract and codify safeguards for similar tech tools the school may use in the future. The fear, Nguyen says, is that these cameras, which show where a vehicle was at a certain point in time, can be exploited to victimize vulnerable people.