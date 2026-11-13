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Solana Moves Closer To Wall Street As DTCC Reveals Tokenization Plans
By Michael B,4 days ago
Solana is moving closer to traditional financial markets following a major announcement from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC). As institutional interest in Solana continues expanding, the Wall Street infrastructure giant has revealed plans to connect its tokenization service to the blockchain, potentially bringing regulated securities onto the network in 2027.