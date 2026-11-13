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Phyllis Krukow, 97, of Dickens
4 days ago
Services for 97-year-old Phyllis Krukow of Dickens will be 11:00 AM Monday, November 16th, 2026, at Geelan Funeral Home in Spencer. The service will be livestreamed and available for viewing on her obituary page. Burial will take place at Poland Township Cemetery in Marathon. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00 AM at Geelan Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the care of Geelan Funeral Home.