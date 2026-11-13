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Supreme Court Clarifies Breathalyzer
4 days ago
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Supreme Court is clarifying when breathalyzer results can be used in driver’s license revocation cases. The justices ruled that an imperfect 15-minute observation period before a breath test does not automatically invalidate the results. Instead, judges must consider evidence that something may have contaminated the test before deciding whether the results are admissible. The decision stems from a challenge to a driver’s license revocation following a D-W-I arrest. The case now returns to district court for further consideration.