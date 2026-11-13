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Texas A&M-Tennessee football game day guide: Aggies host Operation: Blackout
By Alex Miller,4 days ago
Kyle Field will be trading its traditional maroon for black this Saturday as the Texas A&M football team hosts No. 8 Tennessee for its third annual Operation: Blackout. Fans are encouraged to wear black to the game that kicks off at 2 p.m. on ESPN. A&M announced via social media Thursday that it will be wearing all-black uniforms with black helmets featuring the script Aggies logo as the decal. Pictures shared to social media show Kyle Field's end zones are being painted black and the script Aggies logo has been painted at midfield.