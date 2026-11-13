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College football in Nebraska will start earlier in 2027. Heat will be even more concerning
By Nicole Grundmeier, The Midwest Newsroom,4 days ago
On a blistering Saturday in early September, a University of Iowa band member collapsed before halftime at a home game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. That same day, Sept. 5, 2026, a Husker football player vomited on the field during the University of Nebraska’s home opener in Lincoln. The player, Jahsear Whittington, was referred to flippantly online as “another victim of week 1.”
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