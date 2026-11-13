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MN Drought Conditions Improve
4 days ago
Undated) — Recent rainfall has brought substantial relief to Minnesota, with drought conditions easing across much of the state. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report shows just 39-percent of Minnesota is abnormally dry, compared to 74-percent the previous week. Moderate drought conditions have dropped from 28-percent to seven-percent, while less than one-percent of the state remains in severe drought.