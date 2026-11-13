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Abuse Uncovered at Youth Facility
4 days ago
(Austin, MN) — A state investigation has uncovered allegations of repeated sexual abuse involving three teenagers at a youth mental health facility in Austin. The Department of Human Services investigation found that an employee at the Nexus-Gerard campus sexually abused the teens dozens of times over the past year. The employee is no longer working at the facility. Nexus has since restructured its programs, citing steps to strengthen protections for residents.