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State Lawmaker Arrested
4 days ago
(St. Cloud, MN) — A central Minnesota lawmaker is facing criminal charges following a suspected impaired-driving crash in St. Cloud. DFL Representative Dan Wolgamott of District 14B was arrested shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday after his vehicle allegedly struck the back of a legally parked car. Police say investigators observed signs of impairment. A 37-year-old man, who was the only occupant of the parked vehicle, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the charges listed against Wolgamott is criminal vehicular operation resulting in bodily harm.