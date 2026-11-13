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Chelsea Area Fire Authority Seeks Fire Chief to Build Team and Guide Department’s Future
By Kayla Fletcher,4 days ago
The Chelsea Area Fire Authority (CAFA) is seeking its next Fire Chief, offering an experienced fire and emergency medical services leader the opportunity to build a strong team, strengthen organizational practices, and help shape the future of emergency services in the Chelsea area. Serving the City of Chelsea and Lima,...