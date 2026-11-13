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Salvation Army Seeks Volunteer Bell Ringers for Upcoming Red Kettle Season in Clinton
By Clay Radford,4 days ago
The holiday season is quickly approaching, and The Salvation Army is preparing for its annual Red Kettle campaign by seeking volunteers to help spread Christmas cheer and support those in need throughout the community. The Salvation Army is inviting individuals, families, churches, civic organizations, businesses, and community groups to participate...