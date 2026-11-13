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Fixing A Dead Socket LGA 1851 Mainboard With A Resistor
By Maya Posch,4 days ago
Doing board level diagnosis on a PCB is hardly black magic, but some PCBs are definitely more daunting than others. The Socket LGA 1851 mainboard that [Fix the Pixel] got in for repair being one of the harder cases due to the sheer size and complexity. Adding to the excitement was having to purchase a used CPU for it off eBay to even test the board and work through the boot-up sequence to find the culprit.