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Heating Assistance Program Looks To Help Families As Cold Season Approaches
By johnrhodes,4 days ago
As the cold weather season moves in, eligible low income families are encouraged to apply for heating assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program facilitated through the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program or HACAP. Homeowners and renters living in 9 Eastern Iowa counties including Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson, and...