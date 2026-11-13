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Weekend Adventures in the Heart of Georgia (11/13-11/15)
By Nate Weeks Editor,3 days ago
Middle Georgians can enjoy festivals, musicals, crafts, live music, and much more this weekend. Theatre fans can attend the premiere of Good Night, Georgie at Downtown Macon’s stARTup Studios on Friday night, see Mystic Pizza: A New Musical on Friday and Saturday, or audition for Swan Lake on Saturday. The following are just a few fun, interesting, and often free things to do this weekend in the heart of Georgia.
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