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Rocket Report: Starship set for historic test flight; a century of Electron
By Eric Berger,4 days ago
“You can simplify it as a big tank feeding engines.”. Welcome to Edition 9.19 of the Rocket Report! Will something historic happen this weekend? No orbital rocket has ever been fully recovered with the intent of reusing all of its components. But that’s just what SpaceX is going to try to do with a Starship launch on Friday, and an upper stage landing attempt 22.5 hours later on Saturday afternoon, local time. Ars will be on hand in Starbase, Texas, to provide coverage of it all.