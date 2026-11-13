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High School Football tonight: Karns City in PIAA/North Catholic in WPIAL/Grove City in D10
By Bob Cupp,4 days ago
The Karns City Gremlins will meet Westinghouse in the state District 8-9 Championship game tonight at Cupples Stadium in Pittsburgh. Kick-off is 7pm. The D-9 champion Gremlins enter the game 9-1. Westinghouse is 9-0. WPIAL High school football playoffs tonight:. North Catholic will face Hopewell at Chartiers Valley high school...
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