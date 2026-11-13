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Putnam Legislature overrides Byrne vetoes, preserves tax cut and rejects executive pay raise
By Mid-Hudson News Staff,4 days ago
CARMEL – The Putnam County Legislature voted Thursday evening to override County Executive Kevin Byrne’s vetoes, preserving a $12.5 million property tax cut and rejecting a nearly $17,000 increase in the Republican executive’s annual salary. The Legislature also preserved a property tax reduction nearly twice the size...