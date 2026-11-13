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6 Trades We Wish We Had Seen at the 2026 NFL Trade Deadline
By Gary Davenport,4 days ago
The Chicago Bears sent a pair of first-rounders to Tennessee for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. The Jacksonville Jaguars used their first two picks in next year's draft (and then some) to bolster the defense with the acquisitions of safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle Jordan Davis. The Indianapolis Colts essentially traded away their wideout corps—but puzzlingly decided not to deal their star running back despite a lost season.