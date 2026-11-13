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Forza Horizon 6: How to Easily Smash 15 Gashapon Machines at Daikoku
By Alex Wirden,4 days ago
The Smashapon Collectible challenge in Forza Horizon 6 tasks players with smashing 15 Gashapon machines around Daikoku. Completing this weekly challenge rewards you with Season Points and the legendary Halo Shield Recharge car horn. While finding and destroying 15 separate machines might sound time-consuming, there’s a simple trick that makes...