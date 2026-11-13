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How to Get the M12S Warthog in Forza Horizon 6 (Pig in the City Photo Challenge)
By Alex Wirden,4 days ago
The iconic Warthog from Halo makes an appearance in Forza Horizon 6, and you’ll need one to complete the #PigInTheCity Photo Challenge during the City Life Autumn Season. This seasonal challenge requires players to drive the 2554 AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog to Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo City and take a photograph of the vehicle.