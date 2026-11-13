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Week 10 Waiver Wire Best Pickups and Sleepers With FAAB Analysis, Predictions
By Kristopher Knox,4 days ago
The list of viable starting quarterbacks available on the wire this week is quite short. Malik Willis just went to injured reserve, and Drew Lock is dealing with an obliques injury. Kirk Cousins has been heavily targeted since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings, and Fernando Mendoza will make his first start against a tough Seattle Seahawks defense.