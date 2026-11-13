undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Looking Ahead: Lindholm’s Hot Start, Luneau’s Hot Streak, Philadelphia’s Stellar Schedule, Colorado’s Tough Road, and More
4 days ago
Welcome back to another week of fantasy hockey at Dobber! With the NHL season in full swing, it's time for another fantasy deep dive. In this column, whether you are scanning the waiver wire for possible adds or scouring the trade market to improve your team, we have the information you need. Managers, let’s look ahead at the upcoming weeks in fantasy hockey.