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Scenes from the Valley: Images captured in the Alle-Kiski Valley from Nov. 5-11, 2026
By TribLive,4 days ago
The Burrell High School band marches down Leechburg Road on Wednesday during the Lower Burrell Veterans Day Parade. (Emma Stanton | TribLive) Here is a weekly look at recent images captured throughout the Alle-Kiski Valley. From major news events to routine gatherings, TribLive’s “Scenes from the Valley” photo package brings...
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