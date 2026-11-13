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For November, Patch Tuesday means a to-do list that starts with Outlook
By Greg Lambert Contributor,4 days ago
Microsoft fixed 1,240 vulnerabilities, but a moderate-rated Outlook flaw that leaks NTLM hashes under active attack deserves your attention first. November is a (relatively) big month. Microsoft’s November 2026 Patch Tuesday fixes 1,240 CVEs, 64 of them rated critical. Start with Outlook: attackers are already using CVE-2026-124194, a spoofing flaw. A Chromium flaw, CVE-2026-125350, is also being exploited, and at the time of writing, Microsoft has fixed it only in Edge for Android. The Readiness team recommends that Windows, Office, Exchange and Microsoft browsers are included in a Patch Now schedule. SQL Server and Microsoft developer tools can follow your standard release schedule. Our infographic shows the deployment risk for each product family. Our count takes Microsoft’s 1,094 CVEs, adds 165 republished Chromium fixes and leaves out 19 Azure and open-source entries.