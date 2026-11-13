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Creepy and Spooky Fun this Weekend with the Addams Family Musical
By Jennifer Wilkerson,4 days ago
The Washington High School drama department is gearing up for creepy and spooky fun this weekend with their performance of the Addams Family Musical. A story woven in secrets, Wednesday Addams has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable and normal family, who her parents have never met. Wednesday confides in her father and asks him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before, keep a secret from his wife, Morticia.