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NWS to survey damage after tornadoes touch down in Delaware, NJ
By Marcela Camargo,4 days ago
The National Weather Service is set to survey damage after tornadoes touched down Thursday in Delaware and New Jersey. On Friday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that a tornado touched down near Old York Road in Chesterfield, New Jersey. Crews were expected to survey damage in Burlington County, New Jersey, and New Castle County, Delaware, to determine the strength and size of Thursday's tornadoes.
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