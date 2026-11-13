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Nashville Metro Council responds to residents' complaints about increased airplane noise
By Chris Nalls,4 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Some Nashville residents say changes to flight paths at Nashville International Airport have brought significantly more airplanes over their homes. Now, Metro Council is calling on airport officials to address their concerns. Metro Council passed resolution RS2026-2324 in a 25-2 vote, with one abstention, requesting that the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority continue working with the Federal Aviation Administration to address airplane noise and improve communication with affected neighborhoods.