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Van Hollen to challenge Schumer for Senate majority leader
By Ceoli Jacoby,4 days ago
U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Kensington) announced late Thursday that he plans to challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) for the role of Senate majority leader. In a statement posted to social media, Van Hollen said new leadership is needed “to unrig an economy rigged against working people and fueled by political corruption.” Schumer said Thursday night that he welcomes discussion about the future of the caucus, but feels confident about his position. [The Washington Post]