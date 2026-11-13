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The VinePair Podcast: How to Be Enthusiastic and Knowledgeable Without Intimidation
By VinePair Staff,4 days ago
Today on the “VinePair Podcast,” Adam and Zach respond to a listener’s question about how to talk about wine (or other drinks) without making others feel like they have to agree. That turns into a conversation about how professional experience and connoisseurship can easily curdle into a superiority complex — or just come across as overbearing — and what they and others can do to avoid that.