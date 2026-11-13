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Dance all weekend with Tekno.CNX’s underground rave sessions
By Aydan Stuart,4 days ago
Two nights, eight DJs and enough bass to keep Nimman buzzing all weekend. Tekno.CNX is taking over Warmup Café’s Lounge room for back-to-back underground dance parties, kicking off Friday with Nimman Rave #15, leading the weekend mood with hard-hitting techno, hypnotic grooves and high-energy sets from NØLMT, FØSTER, SWILL'O and LOGAN. Saturday switches things up with a tech-house session, as DON'T ASK, ALISTA, SWILL'O and J-YEN bring rolling basslines, infectious rhythms and plenty of dancefloor energy. Both nights are limited to just 80 ravers, so grab an early-bird ticket before they're gone. Tickets include one drink.