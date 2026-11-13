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This Is TASTE 867: Inside the 2026 Eater Awards with Nadia Chaudhury
By Matt Rodbard,4 days ago
Nadia Chaudhury spent a decade handing out Eater Awards in Austin. Now she’s helping pick the national list, which is out now. The deputy editor of Eater Northeast returns to break down the 2026 Eater Awards: 55 winners, 44 cities, and one very busy year of eating. She and Matt talk second-act restaurants from proven teams, Phila Lorn’s big year, and the comfort classics comeback.