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Self-driving cars, AI and extreme weather events: Tom Troy reflects on the changing insurance industry
By Lisa Rossi,4 days ago
Tom Troy, the new CEO of The Mutual Group, said he’s done “pretty much every job in the insurance” industry. Even so, he’s a hands-off manager. “I don’t like being micromanaged,” he said. “I don’t like to micromanage other people, but I also care about the detail, and so I really enjoy working with people who care about the detail as well.”