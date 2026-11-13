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The Best London Theatre To Book Now
By Isabelle Blakeney,4 days ago
It’s been a stellar start to the 26/27 theatre season, with the likes of Gillian Anderson, Billy Crudup and Josh Dylan teaming up for a five star production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Tilda Swinton reprising her Weimar-era production of Man to Man at the Royal Court, and Keira Knightley in her first on-stage role in 15 years in The Lives Of Others. These star-studded lineups aren’t getting any less sparkly, either. Theatres across London are getting ready for even more literary adaptations, classic reprises, and world premieres to land in front of audiences in the coming months, from Michael Sheen as Mozart rival Salieri in Amadeus to Matt Smith as an alien impersonating a human professor in the new adaptation of Matt Haig’s The Humans. Tickets are already selling fast, so book early to avoid missing out.