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Iowa Economy recap: Business leaders watching government appointments, budget priorities post-election
By Zoe Seiler,4 days ago
After the mid-term elections on Nov. 3, including Rob Sand’s election as governor and changes to the Legislature, Iowa business leaders will be monitoring the governor-elect’s transition team, appointments to state agencies and the priorities outlined in his first legislative agenda. On the latest episode of the Iowa...