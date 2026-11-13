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Furry Friends Friday: Meet Baxter
By WIS News 10 Staff,4 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Meet Baxter! He’s a 7-year-old Hound mix available for adoption through Pawmetto Lifeline’s Shelter Diversion Program. Baxter is a sweet, friendly, and easygoing boy. He is happy, affectionate, and enjoys being around people! His favorite activity is spending time outdoors. He enjoys exploring the yard, sniffing around, and checking out wooded areas.