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'They fly around': Georgia poses a stiff test, particularly its defense
By Joey Van Zummeren, Columbia Missourian,4 days ago
Missouri’s last two games against Georgia have set the trajectory for those seasons. Missouri’s nail-biting, four-point loss to No. 1 Georgia in 2022 was a foreshadowing of what the program was capable of accomplishing in the second stage of the Eli Drinkwitz era. The Tigers’ nine-point loss at Sanford Stadium the following season was the equivalent of fumbling away an opportunity for an historic turnaround.