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Upbit Halts OSMO Deposits and Withdrawals After Osmosis Blockchain Stops Producing Blocks
By Karthik Subramanian,4 days ago
South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Upbit temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals of Osmosis (OSMO) on November 13, 2026, after the underlying blockchain stopped producing new blocks, preventing transactions from being processed normally. The exchange announced the restrictions at 10:21 a.m. Korean Standard Time, citing an interruption affecting the Osmosis Chain network. The suspension applied specifically to OSMO deposits and withdrawals, while cryptocurrency trading remained available. Upbit said the precautionary measure was necessary because the blockchain could no longer generate the confirmations required to process transfers safely.