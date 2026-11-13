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Ree Drummond Gave Her Grandkids the Cutest Shout-Out on TV
By Kelly O'Sullivan,4 days ago
Having The Pioneer Woman for a grandmother (or Ree Ree) comes with a few perks, including a personal hello on live television. You just have to be awake for it. 😂. During her QVC appearance in early November, Ree Drummond took a moment to give the grandkids, Sofia and Charlie, a special shout-out. She was there to share her holiday clothing collection, but back at her daughter Alex’s house, two very little viewers had another reason to tune in. Neither is in the market for a floral blouse just yet. But they know the lady wearing it!