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Google’s Willow and Sycamore Quantum Processors: How Close Are We to Breaking Bitcoin’s Elliptic Curve Cryptography?
By Damilola Esebame,4 days ago
Google’s March 2026 whitepaper estimated that fewer than 500,000 physical qubits could break Bitcoin‘s elliptic curve cryptography, roughly 20 times below earlier projections. Google’s Willow quantum processor contains 105 physical qubits, far below the threshold needed to threaten any blockchain encryption currently deployed in production. Approximately 6.9...