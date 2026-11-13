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Investing.com Gives WarrenAI Up to 10 Research Rounds as Users Demand Verification
By Rick Steves,8 days ago
The company’s own user research explains why that transparency matters. In an August survey of 896 Investing.com users, 86% said they check AI-generated numbers against another source before acting. The figure does not represent all investors, but it identifies a tension within the platform’s audience: interest in automated research is growing alongside an apparent reluctance to accept its numerical claims without verification.