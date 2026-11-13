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Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs Record $55.7 Million in Outflows as Crypto Market Sell-Off Deepens
By Karthik Subramanian,4 days ago
U.S. cryptocurrency ETFs extend their November withdrawals, with Bitcoin funds losing $47.7 million and Ethereum products shedding $8 million, while Solana records modest inflows amid incomplete institutional flow reporting. U.S. spot Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange-traded funds recorded approximately $55.7 million in reported net outflows on Thursday, November 12, 2026, as cryptocurrency markets experienced renewed selling pressure and Bitcoin fell toward $70,000. Bitcoin ETFs reported $47.7 million in withdrawals, while Ethereum investment products registered $8 million in net redemptions, according to preliminary fund-level data compiled by Farside Investors. Solana ETFs attracted approximately $1.7 million in net inflows, bringing the combined reported outflow across the three categories to $54 million.