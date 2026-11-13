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Binance Fully Replenishes $6.34 Billion in Customer Assets Following Record Crypto Hack
By Karthik Subramanian,4 days ago
The cryptocurrency exchange confirms full coverage of assets stolen in October’s North Korean-linked attack, publishes an updated proof-of-reserves snapshot covering 198 tokens and commits to restoring its $1 billion emergency fund. Binance has completed the replenishment of customer assets affected by its $6.3 billion cryptocurrency hack, confirming that all impacted holdings have been covered using company resources approximately two weeks after the largest reported digital asset theft in history. In an official announcement on November 12, 2026, the exchange said it had committed more than $6.34 billion to replace stolen cryptocurrency following the October 29 security breach.