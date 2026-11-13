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FCA Proposes Pension Fee Exemption, Putting Private-Market Value Under Scrutiny
By Rick Steves,3 days ago
The Financial Conduct Authority has proposed excluding certain performance-linked fees from the charge cap applying to default funds in workplace pensions it regulates. The change would give providers more room to consider private equity, venture capital and private credit, while placing greater weight on their ability to demonstrate that higher charges are justified by better value for savers.