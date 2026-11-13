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Tracking Cryptocurrency Prices With Google Sheets: How to Build a Live Crypto Portfolio Tracker Using Price APIs and Spreadsheet Functions
By Damilola Esebame,4 days ago
The GOOGLEFINANCE function supports cryptocurrency prices but returned data for only 17 of the top 30 coins in a test conducted by CoinTable on 15 October 2026, leaving significant coverage gaps. The IMPORTDATA function retrieves cryptocurrency prices from the free cryptoprices.cc endpoint using a simple formula that requires no API...