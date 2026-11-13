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Google Ads Cryptocurrency Policy: Which Crypto Products Can Be Advertised, Certification Requirements, and Policy Changes Since 2018
By Damilola Esebame,4 days ago
Google banned cryptocurrency advertising in June 2018 following concerns about misleading and speculative financial products. The platform now certifies crypto exchange and wallet ads across dozens of approved markets, with MiCA authorization required for exchange and wallet advertising across the 27 European Union member states since April 2025. Crypto coin...