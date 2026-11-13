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Equiti Adds TradingView CFD Access as Brokers Compete for the Trading Screen
By Rick Steves,8 days ago
Equiti Group has launched TradingView connectivity across multiple regulated entities, allowing clients to connect their brokerage accounts and trade contracts for difference directly from the charting platform. The integration places Equiti’s execution service inside an environment traders may already use for research, alerts and market discussion, making distribution and workflow convenience central to the proposition.