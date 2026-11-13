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Entergy seeks land rights in Lincoln Parish for Meta power project
By kylelpj,4 days ago
Staff Report based on story by WWNO New Orleans Public Radio. Entergy Louisiana has filed a lawsuit in Lincoln Parish seeking to acquire property rights from owners of 14 tracts of land to construct a major electrical transmission line that would help power Meta’s massive data center in Richland Parish, according to a report published Thursday by WWNO New Orleans Public Radio.