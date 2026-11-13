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Here comes the colder weather
By Jared Silverman,4 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jacket and gumbo weather is upon us with highs only in the 60s this weekend and colder lows. Temperatures will be coldest Friday night into Saturday early AM with lows near 40 in the city, and 30s possible to the north of the I-10 / I-12 corridors. No freezes are expected in the northern viewing area. Grab the jacket if you have plans tonight or this weekend.
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