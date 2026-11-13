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High School Playoffs Round 2
By Gary Butts,4 days ago
The road to Orangeburg heats up Friday night, November 13, as high school football teams from Oconee, Pickens, and Anderson counties collide in the second round of the 2026 SCHSL Playoffs. In Class 3A, an all-Pickens County showdown headlines the slate as undefeated D.W. Daniel (10-0) hosts Pickens (9-2) following the Blue Flame’s dominant 56-8 opening-round win over Walhalla. Oconee County’s Seneca (7-4) faces Anderson County powerhouse Belton-Honea Path (6-3) after the Bobcats’ 77-0 first-round rout. Meanwhile, top-seeded Wren (9-1) opens its postseason at home against Powdersville (7-4), and Palmetto (4-7) travels to undefeated Chapman after pulling off a first-round upset. In Class 4A, Anderson County’s Westside and T.L. Hanna defend their home turf, hosting Greenville and Indian Land, respectively. Over in Class 2A, Crescentlooks to keep its playoff run alive at home against Chesnee. Kickoff for all second-round matchups is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, with winners advancing to next week’s quarterfinals.