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Greenville Swamp Rabbits rally to beat Atlanta
By Gary Butts,4 days ago
The Greenville Swamp Rabbits rallied in the third period to defeat the Atlanta Gladiators 2–1 on Thursday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. After falling behind 37 seconds into the game, Greenville surged back in the final frame behind a goal and an assist apiece from Michael O’Leary and Neil Shea, while Hampton Slukynsky stopped 19 shots to secure the team’s fifth straight win. Next up, the Swamp Rabbits head south to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday, November 13, at 7:00 PM EST.